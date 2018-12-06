HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County police officer has been shot and is being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Deputy Chief Mike Ireland.
The shooting happened on Jonesboro Road near Kroger/Wesley Lakes this morning, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for updates on this breaking story]
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer fired shots during the incident.
We have multiple reporters and photographers moving to the scene of the shooting and Grady Memorial Hospital -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area. Police said that there is "no elevated risk to the public’s safety at this time."
The GBI has been requested the police department to investigate the shooting.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie learned that Henry County Animal Control was called in to get a dog out of the suspect's car.
Emergency Release: An incident has just occurred on Jonesboro Road near Kroger/Wesley Lakes. Avoid the area. Additional information to follow. The scene has been secured - there is no elevated risk to the public’s safety at this time.— Henry County Police (@HenryCoPolice) December 6, 2018
#Media: The #GBI has been requested by the Henry County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Our agents are responding. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/LeJSINobWq— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) December 6, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}