Buddhist monks’ peace walk comes to Atlanta area, monk celebrates homecoming

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Buddhist monks have been walking hundreds of miles for peace, and Monday, they will be making it into Clayton County on their way east.

The walk started in Fort Worth, Texas, and it’s destined to end in Washington, D.C., a 120-day, 2,300-mile journey. They are joined by loyal dog, Aloka “to raise awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world.”

Sunday, Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday when one of the walking monks returned to Georgia. Monk Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan was welcomed back to his temple in Georgia Sunday after being critically hurt during the walk in Texas when he was hit by a vehicle.

Monday, the monks will continue their journey through Georgia, from Sharpsburg through Peachtree City to Fayetteville and Morrow in the Atlanta area.

“We are grateful for the continued support and warm welcome we receive along the way,” the monks said on their Facebook Page.

Peachtree City noted on their Facebook page the monks are expected there Monday morning. “As you head out for your morning commute, we ask for patience, mindfulness, and safe driving.

The monks will also walk through Trilith studio and Trilith Live, spending time there before continuing on their journey, according to a spokesperson for the Trilith Foundation.

“Their arrival offers a meaningful moment of stillness and reflection at Trilith, the largest movie studio complex in North America, home to world-class soundstages and creative infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

The Clayton County Police Dept. said they plan to be “present in full force to ensure their safety and well-being as they pass through our community” Monday.

Itinerary for Day 65:

Lunch stop: Trilith LIVE, 175 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville, GA 30214 (Visiting Hours: 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM)

Overnight rest: Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260 (Visiting Hours: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

They said they warmly welcome everyone to visit during the visiting hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group