Monk who lost leg while walking for peace returns to Georgia, will be honored at temple

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Buddhist monk who was seriously injured while walking for peace through Texas is back in Georgia.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there when monk Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan arrived back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phommasan was among a group of Buddhist monks who’d set off on a 2,300 mile journey for peace, starting in Fort Worth, Texas and headed to Washington.

Phommasan, a senior monk at Snellville’s Wat Lao Buddha Khanti temple, told Jones that the walk left people inspired.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones flew to Houston to speak with Phommasan before he was discharged and ready to fly home.

The well-respected senior monk said he remembered the whole incident.

“I think I die already,” Phommasan remembered. “I heard the car brake and then it hit me.”

As a result of his injuries, Phommasan’s leg had to be amputated, but the monk said he doesn’t mind if it helps spread a message of peace and love.

On Sunday morning, Phommasan arrived at the Atlanta airport.

A ceremony in his honor is expected to start at 2 p.m. at Wat Lao Buddha Khanti temple.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group