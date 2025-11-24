Georgia monk facing long recovery after being hit by car during peace walk in Texas

ATLANTA — A senior Atlanta monk is in the hospital with serious injuries. A driver hit him during a peace walk.

Phommasan is a well-known monk at the Wat Lao Buddha Khanti Temple in Snellville. He was hit in Dayton, Texas, just outside Houston.

His attorney told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Monday, who said the monk has a long road to recovery.

“It did require lifesaving medical intervention,” attorney Joe Panyanouvong said about his client’s condition.

Phommasan was among several monks in Texas on Nov. 19 on a walk for peace journey to Washington, DC.

Around 6 p.m., the monks were walking on the highway, according to the Temple’s attorney.

“There was an escort vehicle with lights and hazards on,” Panyanouvong said.

Police say a pickup truck driver hit the escort car, and that car slammed into Phommasan.

“He is very severely injured. He’s got a long road ahead of him,” Panyanouvong said.

A second monk suffered less serious injuries.

Phommasan has received an outpouring of support from all over. Several monks have been by his side, praying for him.

The senior Atlanta monk was walking in conjunction with the organization Walk for Peace.

Even though he was severely injured, Phommasan urged the monks to continue spreading peace without him.

“He spoke with the other members of the group and he said his prayers, his heart is with them, and he wants them to finish the walk,” Panyanouvong said.

