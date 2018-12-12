  • Man accused of former beauty queen's murder talks about 'confession'

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    OCILLA, Ga. - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the man accused of murdering a former beauty queen and school teacher more than a decade ago through recorded conversations from his jail cell.

    Ryan Duke is accused of murdering Tara Grinstead in Ocilla in 2005. 

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas worked for weeks to get phone calls between Duke and a friend that the friend recorded. In the new recordings, Duke talks about his confession

    Earlier this month, someone leaked a summary of a confession Duke reportedly gave to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation back in 2017.

    Thomas was able to confirm with sources close to the investigation that the summary is legitimate. 

    What Duke said in the recordings about his alleged confession, in a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Grinstead vanished from her home in Ocilla in the fall of 2005. Her body has never been recovered. 

    Duke has been charged with murder. 

