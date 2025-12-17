Buford defeats Carrollton to win state title, lock up national championship

ATLANTA — The Buford Wolves are state champions once again. Their win over the Carrollton Trojans also earned them national bragging rights.

Buford defeated Carrollton, 28-21, to win the GHSA Class 6A title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday. Georgia Bulldogs signee Tyriq Green scored the game-winning, 82-yard touchdown with 2:37 to play. He won the Most Valuable Player award.

The Wolves finished with a 15-0 undefeated record to win their first state title since 2021. Buford head coach Bryant Appling said his team set their goals back in July and stuck to them.

“They didn’t want to leave out here without a ring. They wanted to be the first team to go 15-0. When you have something to go six months ahead and they do it, it’s kind of special,” Appling told Georgia Public Broadcasting after the game.

The victory also likely secures the program its first national championship, too. Entering Tuesday night’s game, MaxPreps ranked Buford as No. 5 and Carrollton as No. 1 in its national rankings. USA Today had Buford at No. 1 and Carrollton at No. 2.

Most of the polls final rankings will be out following the Texas state championships later this week. But MaxPreps has already said that Buford secured its No. 1 spot after the win and it’s hard to see USA Today bump Buford out of its top spot.

The last Georgia high school team to win a national title was Colquitt County in 2015.

Buford High School Football Stadium The Georgia High School Football season kicks off in a few weeks and one local high school will have a new $62 million stadium to call home this year. Buford High School officially cut the ribbon on the new Dexter Wood Field at Phillip Beard Stadium this week. It's named after former education chairman Phillip Beard and former head coach Dexter Wood, who won three state titles. The stadium can fit up to 10,000 fans and features 1,543 premium seats. There are also 15 suites with catering services offered and a special event room. In the endzone, fans can look up and see the giant, 44 feet x 82 feet scoreboard. "I can't say enough about the support that we receive from our school board and city. Having a chance to play all of our home games in a venue like this is unprecedented in the state of Georgia and most of the nation. We can't thank them enough for the opportunity to have a home game experience like this," Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. Buford hosts Milton on Aug. 14 for the first official game at the new stadium. 