Man shot, killed at home in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where one man was killed on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Turman Ave. SE off Lakewood Ave. just after 5 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Investigators found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

