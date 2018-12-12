ATLANTA - People across Georgia were woken up by an earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake happened around 4:15 a.m. near Decatur, Tennessee. It had a magnitude of 4.4. An aftershock of 3.3 magnitude happened about 15 minutes later.
Channel 2 Action News received dozens of phone calls in the minutes following the quake.
The earthquake happened along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is along the Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi state lines.
The earthquake was the second strongest on record in East Tennessee, according to the USGS. The strongest was a magnitude 4.7 near Maryville in 1973.
Confirmed: A Magnitude 4.4 #earthquake - 11km NNE of Decatur, Tennessee.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 12, 2018
We felt this in Atlanta. https://t.co/9QpWLw4Ci9
There have been several small earthquakes in northwest Georgia over the past few years, including a 1.9 magnitude near Villanow, in Walker County, in August.
A 2.7 quake was reported in Catoosa County, near Fort Oglethorpe, in January, and a 2.3 hit Trion, in Chattooga County, in November 2017. In July 2017, a 2.2 quake was registered just north of LaFayette in Walker County.
Here’s where the 4.4 earthquake hit this morning. 13 minutes later, a 3.3 aftershock rocked the same area. Woke people up all over Georgia! @wsbtv #earthquake #Breaking pic.twitter.com/DPmM9wvY1I— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) December 12, 2018
