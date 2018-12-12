  • Georgia reacts to the rare earthquake

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - People across Georgia and Tennessee were woken up by a unusually strong earthquake early Wednesday morning.

    Georgia occasionally feels weak earthquakes, but the one that hit this morning was much stronger.

    As soon as the quake hit, Channel 2's phones started ringing off the hook and our social media pages lit up. 

    We'll have LIVE coverage of the impact of the earthquake, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Here are some of the reaction from Twitter:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories