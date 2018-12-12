0 Georgia reacts to the rare earthquake

ATLANTA - People across Georgia and Tennessee were woken up by a unusually strong earthquake early Wednesday morning.

Georgia occasionally feels weak earthquakes, but the one that hit this morning was much stronger.

As soon as the quake hit, Channel 2's phones started ringing off the hook and our social media pages lit up.

Here are some of the reaction from Twitter:

Man we just had a freaking earthquake!!!!!! Hurricanes ok ‼️tornadoes fine ‼️but the ground shaking??? Nope not here for this!! Did you feel that ??? — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) December 12, 2018

Yes! Felt it at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga. we’re on the 4th floor and our beds moved. — Bella Gattino (@BellaGattino) December 12, 2018

Whoa!! I haven’t felt something like that since my California days! Definitely felt like an earthquake. Turn on ch 2 action news! — Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) December 12, 2018

I'm from San Diego and know what earthquakes feel like. I swear at like 4:15 this morning I felt the same thing in Georgia. Unless I'm losing my mind. — Bert Weiss (@BertShowBert) December 12, 2018

An earthquake in Atlanta? Never in my 21-years have I experienced a thing like that in Atlanta until today! Super weird. I thought it was over y’all! God was calling us back home when we least expected it. 😂😂😂 — Mary-Pat C. Hector (@MaryPatHector) December 12, 2018

Just felt an #earthquake in Atlanta! Felt a few in LA but this is a first! — Susan Hendricks (@SusanHendricks) December 12, 2018

Exactly...like, when the hell did GA start getting earthquakes? Wonder when our last recorded one was. https://t.co/P4S7i6rdBR

— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 12, 2018

99.9% sure we just had an earthquake in Atlanta! — Aaron Blair (@Blair_Force1) December 12, 2018

Either Santa just landed on the roof in a helicopter, or I woke up to an earthquake in Atlanta. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) December 12, 2018

So, that was the first earthquake I’ve ever felt... and in all places, Tennessee? Felt like a 7 or 8, what do you guys think? — Justin Morhardt (@justinmoe1) December 12, 2018

We just had an earthquake here in ATL or I'm trippin. Our house just legit shook. — Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) December 12, 2018

Up feeding the baby and just felt an earthquake. In East Tennessee?! — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) December 12, 2018

