Georgia bill to let retired teachers return to work, with benefits, approved by Senate

ATLANTA — A bill going through the Georgia Senate that would allow retired teachers to return to work passed in the Senate Retirement Committee.

A floor vote on Friday also passed the legislation nearly unanimously, sending it to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate Bill 150 would reauthorize Georgia teachers to come back to work after retirement through 2034, if they have 25 years or more of creditable service, a change from the current program.

To come back to the education workforce, retired teachers would need to wait 12 months while retired.

During the waiting period, teachers who wish to be eligible to return to work would be able to work up to 49% of full-time without violating the wait terms.

Should they choose to come back to work after that 12-month waiting period, the bill would allow teachers to continue collecting their retirement benefits, in addition to benefits and wages from employment.

In a statement on the bill, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators said it was supportive of the changes proposed for the program.

The current version of the return to work program requires 30 years of service and a return to only the top three areas of highest need in a given school district.

The proposed update from SB 150 would modify this to fewer years of experience needed and would add additional subjects for classes, including English Language Arts, science, social studies, special education, Career, Technical, Agriculture and Engineering (CTAE) and math.

