Georgia murder suspect caught in Thailand

THAILAND — A man wanted for murder in Georgia has been captured over 9,000 miles away, according to officials.

Cedric Alandus Peters was arrested in Thailand, according to the US Marshals Service.

Peters was identified as a suspect in a November 2024 shooting.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21, 2024, deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Chavious Kemmerlin suffering from a gunshot wound. Kemmerlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Peters fled the state. The RCSO then put out a warrant for his arrest.

ABC-affiliate WJBF reports that Peters was found in a condo by Thai authorities earlier this month.

He is awaiting extradition back to the United States.

In January 2025, De’Narian Cobb, 25, of Waynesboro, was arrested in connection with this case, according to WJBF.

