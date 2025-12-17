Woman charged with hiding razor blades in loaves of bread at Walmart

BILOXI, Miss. — Police in Mississippi have arrested a woman they believe shoved razor blades into loaves of bread and a muffin at multiple Walmarts.
Biloxi police told WLOX that the razor blades were found in loaves of bread bought more than a week ago, but police weren’t called until Monday.
Police have now arrested Camille Benson, 33, and charged her with mayhem.
Over the last two weeks, razor blades have been found in a banana nut muffin and several loaves of bread bought at at least two Walmart stores in Biloxi, WLOX reported.
“[Walmart workers] did another sweep of their merchandise for sale and found multiple loaves of bread that were compromised with razor blades. They also found a muffin with a fishing hook in it,” Lt. Candice Young told WLOX News. “Somebody had poked those items through the plastic packaging.”
No injuries have been reported.
