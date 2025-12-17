Douglas County man pleads guilty to killing wife on her birthday before being shot by police

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife on her birthday back in October before police shot him.

On Oct. 4, Volanta Walker began arguing with his wife, Sabrina Walker, in their home.

When Volanta Walker went to get a gun, Sabrina Walker ran out of the house. But prosecutors say he chased her into the front yard and shot her in the head and stomach.

She was pronounced dead in the yard.

Sabrina Walker’s adult daughter witnessed the shooting and called 911 while she ran away from the house.

When police arrived, Volanta Walker tried to run with the gun. But as police closed in on him, he pointed the gun at officers and then himself.

One officer shot him in the leg. Prosecutors later said Volanta Walker grazed himself in the chin with a bullet from his own gun.

Volanta Walker has several prior felony convictions.

Judge Deah Warren sentenced him to a life sentence, plus an additional 25 years for malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and gun charges.

