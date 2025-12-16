Scissors attack at Atlanta high school left student with permanent damage, attorney says

ATLANTA — A student with special needs who was stabbed multiple times with scissors at North Atlanta High School suffered permanent damage, his family’s attorney said Tuesday.

The violent incident was captured on cellphone video. The attack resulted in serious injuries for the 17-year-old victim, including permanent damage to his thyroid and eye, attorney Musa Ghanayem told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

“It shocked the conscience,” Ghanayem said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He has launched an investigation and spoken with witnesses, some of whom reported prior issues with the suspected attacker.

“This young man has a predisposition for serious violence, and they kept him in a school where he could do damage,” Ghanayem said.

The school district said the accused attacker, who has not been identified, is charged with aggravated assault and in jail. They said he would also face disciplinary action from the school.

Students told Channel 2 on the day of the attack that the fight began after the victims used a racial slur. Ghanayem said his client was manipulated by other students.

“There are students that will go up to him and tell him, ‘Hey, go say this. Go say this.’ He wants to make friends. He wants to be a part of it. Sometimes he doesn’t even know what he’s saying,” the attorney said.

He said charges should be upgraded for the suspect.

“I believe this is a criminal attempt to commit murder. I believe this is an aggravated battery with permanent disfigurement,” he said.

Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement:

“Atlanta Public Schools has not been contacted by the family’s attorney regarding this isolated incident, but notes that the family’s attorney appears to have inaccurate information. Due to privacy concerns, APS is not at liberty to share details about individual students.”

