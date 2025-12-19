17 arrested in middle Georgia porch pirate sting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — As holiday deliveries stacked up on doorsteps across Georgia, police say a group of porch pirates tried to steal Christmas, but officers were waiting.
Over the past several weeks, the Columbus Police Department carried out three undercover porch pirate operations during one of the busiest shopping and delivery periods of the year. The effort was launched after residents reported a spike in packages disappearing from their homes as the holiday season ramped up.
Authorities said they placed decoy packages at homes throughout the city, monitored suspicious activity, and moved in once packages were taken.
This led to 17 arrests, 31 total charges, and 23 stolen decoy packages recovered.
Police say additional arrest warrants tied to porch piracy investigations are still pending.
Among those arrested during the operations:
- Dakaeden Williams, 19
- Porch piracy
- Three counts of theft by taking (Williams was arrested on outstanding warrants tied to separate cases.)
- Dashauna Wilborn, 41
- Theft by taking
- Violation of probation (Warrant)
- Marlon Mobley, 32,
- Theft by taking
- Myeesha Banks, 26
- Theft by taking
- David Heyliger, 23
- Theft by taking
- D’Mari Sackey, 20
- Theft by taking
- Lawrence Day, 40
- Two counts of theft by taking
- Tycorie Harris, 20
- Two counts of theft by taking
- Taylor Jones, 26
- Two counts of theft by taking
- James Waldon, 70
- Theft by taking
- Michael Seldon, 54
- Theft by taking
- Charles Render, 62
- Theft by taking
- Manuel Yaccarino, 35
- Two counts of theft by taking
- Troy Cardwell, 32
- Two counts of theft by taking
- Dominique Kelley, 32
- Theft by taking
- Forgery (4th Degree) – Warrant
- Natika Kirsh, 28
- Three counts of theft by taking
- Violation of Probation (Warrant)
- Juvenile
- Two counts of theft by taking
Except for Williams, all suspects were caught in the act, according to officials.
Police Chief Stoney Mathis said while porch piracy is considered a property crime, the impact is often personal, especially this time of year.
“These are property crimes, but during the holiday season, they hit harder,” Mathis said. “Property crimes are classified as Part 1 crimes, and they often lead to larger criminal activity, including violent crime. We address them early and aggressively.”
With Christmas deliveries still arriving daily, CPD says proactive enforcement will continue throughout the season. Police also stress that residents reporting suspicious activity plays a key role in stopping thefts before they escalate.
