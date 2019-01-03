CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are looking for a woman they say is a “known prostitute” who's accused of killing a man Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill, 21-year-old Ashanti Leandrea Dorsey is accused of shooting and killing Dontavious Maurice Morrison on Lakeview Way Wednesday during an argument.
Dorsey also shot at another man during the altercation, investigators said.
Hill said Morrison was already wanted on charges that he led deputies on a high-speed chase.
According to Hill, Dorsey is the first woman to be No. 1 on the “Most Wanted” list.
BACKGROUND
Hill said Dorsey is a “known prostitute” and is a suspect in a series of robberies of men who solicited her services on the Internet.
“Everyone engaging in the dangerous activity of soliciting prostitution from the Internet is placing themselves at extreme risk until Ashanti is caught,” Hill said. “They should seriously consider refraining from this illegal activity in the future.”
Dorsey is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Hill said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is urged to call the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Nixel tip line.
