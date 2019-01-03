Mom says 5-year-old daughter was beaten on Georgia school bus by 12-year-old

FORSYTH, Ga. - The family of an elementary school student said the girl had a terrifying ride home from school last month.
Aubrey Corley’s 5-year-old daughter said she was attacked on the bus by a 12-year-old student, WMAZ reported.
The little girl admitted the attack happened after Corley noticed her daughter’s face was covered in scratches and bruises.
The child told her mother that the 12-year old student, whose name has not been released, “grabbed her throat and told her to stop breathing, grabbed her hair and slammed her head against the bus wall,” Corley told WMAZ.
The girl also said she was hit with a bookbag and poked.
The Monroe County sheriff has filed charges against the 12-year-old and the Monroe County Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel said the district is investigating but the child has been disciplined.
District officials are also interviewing the bus driver and both the sheriff’s office and the school district are watching video recorded by the bus camera, WMAZ reported.
Corley said that the video was described by those law enforcement members who have viewed it as torture.
The District Attorney's Office said that someone will review the video before deciding what if any formal charges will be filed.
Corley just wants to know why her child was targeted.
“She is the most loving, outgoing child. She can get along with anybody,” Corley told WMAZ.
