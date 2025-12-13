Active shooter reported at Brown University, suspect in custody

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after an active shooter report at Brown University in Rhode Island Saturday.

An alert was posted to the university’s website Saturday afternoon.

The alert stated, "BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There’s an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information."

The Ivy League university is located in Providence.

This is a developing story.

