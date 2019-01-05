0 Bo Dukes, suspect in Tara Grinstead case, in custody after 4-day manhunt, police say

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of kidnapping and raping two women who has also been tied to the death of a Georgia beauty queen was captured Saturday in Irwin County, police said.

Bo Dukes, 34, was wanted in a rape and kidnapping case out of Warner Robins, Georgia. The alleged incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Dukes had been on the run for four days. He was caught at a relative's house.

Channel 2's Tony Thomas confirmed he was captured in Ocilla.

Beauty queen and school teacher Tara Grinstead disappeared from her Ocilla home in 2005. Dukes' high school friend, Ryan Duke, has been changed with her murder. Dukes is accused of helping Duke dispose of the body.

From sources now appears Bo Dukes taken into custody near a Relative’s house in Irwin County. @wsbtv #taragrinstead pic.twitter.com/uQd34jH5u8 — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) January 5, 2019

Duke and Dukes were charged in 2017, nearly 13 years after the crime. Grinstead's body has never been recovered.

In June, a grand jury indicted Dukes on charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in Grinstead's death.

On New Year's Day, investigators believe Dukes brought two women to his home by threatening them with physical violence and a gun. They say he then held them in his home and raped them.

Thomas went to Warner Robins, where a neighbor of Dukes' said the women ran to his house, saying Dukse had given them a ride but claimed he needed to stop by his house first.

Police said when the women escaped, Dukes ran.

He's facing charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In recently released recordings, Ryan Duke, who is charged with the murder of Grinstead, claims Dukes is actually the one responsible.

