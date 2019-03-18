0 Daughters of mother shot and killed outside bank say boyfriend lured her there

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Daughters are mourning a mother shot and killed outside a metro Atlanta bank.

"You could be here today gone tomorrow and you never know. Love isn't supposed to hurt," Audrey Turner told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.

Police say 45-year-old Tynesha Evans, of Alpharetta, was shot and killed Saturday at a Wells Fargo branch.

Othniel Inniss, 58, was arrested at the scene.

As a single mother of four, Evans always made sure to lead by example. Her three daughters told Seiden how their mother was not only an accomplished author but she also worked a full-time job in the healthcare industry but she recently fell on hard times. That’s when her family says Inniss offered to help.

“He had previously told her he was going to assist. So I guess he asked to meet her at the bank," Sharadiant Turner said.

But before she met up with him at the bank, she dropped off one of her daughters at the store.

“I wanted to get groceries and come out and she’s gone and I called her and asked her where she was and she said she had to meet him," Sharadiant Turner said.

Inniss has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

“She’s awesome. She’s the best thing I could ever have in my life," Shakemia Turner said.

Investigators said an armed witness heard the shot and jumped into action, holding the Alpharetta man at gunpoint until officers arrived.

“I do thank him. I really do. Because again, he would’ve got away," Audrey Turner said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family. You can learn more here.

