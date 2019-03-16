0 Police: 2-year-old missing Wisconsin girl found dead in Minnesota

MILWAUKEE - The 2-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been the focus of a nationwide search since Monday has been found dead in Minnesota, according to a Milwaukee television station.

﻿UPDATE 11:45 a.m. EST, 3/16: Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a Saturday news conference that 2-year-old Noelani Robinson was found dead on the side of a Minnesota highway.

Milwaukee Police Chief Morales announced the sad news that the body of an infant has been discovered in Minnesota, believed to be that of missing two year old Noelani Robinson. @FBIMilwaukee continues to support MPD in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/97e9SUbZmd — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) March 16, 2019

Morales said that around 7 p.m. Friday, a Minnesota man was driving home when he saw something “out of the norm” on the side of the road and called police, WITI-TV reported.

“Off of Highway 218, 15 miles north of Austin, Minnesota ... and just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket and wrapped in there was the body of a child we believe is that of Noelani,” Morales said.

The child’s body appeared to have been there for “quite some time” Morales said, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. He said police will know more once an autopsy is performed.

Original report: WISN, citing confirmation from two family members and a family spokesman, reported early Saturday that Noelani Robison had died.

Police have not confirmed the statements made by the family members.

The child’s father, who is accused of killing her mother and abducting her, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a Milwaukee motel.

"The suspect is a cold-blooded killer,"Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales told WISN.

According to WAOW, Milwaukee police arrested Dariaz Higgins, 34, Wednesday afternoon. Noelani was not found with her father, and an Amber Alert was issued earlier this week.

On Monday, Higgins allegedly shot Sierra Robinson, 24, and another woman outside a Milwaukee apartment building. Robinson died at the scene, while the other woman was treated at a nearby hospital, WTMJ reported.

#BREAKING: A family spokesperson confirms to me, Noelani Robinson, the missing 2-year-old, was found dead in Minnesota. She was the subject of an Amber Alert after police say her father killed her mother Monday afternoon. Background: https://t.co/IEMLKq1lZz — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) March 16, 2019 BREAKING — An unfortunate update in the case of #NoelaniRobinson Two family members and a family spokesperson tell me Noelani was found dead. @WISN12News — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) March 16, 2019 Original report: Police have arrested the Wisconsin man they believe shot and killed the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, but the child was not with him when he was apprehended.

