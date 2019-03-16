Man caught on camera stealing from family with critically injured son

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A metro area mother says she was at the hospital taking care of her critically injured teenage son when a thief showed up to her home and swiped several packages off her front porch.
The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
“It just makes me feel nervous and scared, and that the last thing I need right now, because I’m trying to take care of my son who is healing and I need all of my energy go toward that, and I don’t need to be worried and scared,” the mother told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.
Police are currently searching for the man.
