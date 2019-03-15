SWAT situation shuts down Midtown streets

ATLANTA - Atlanta police and SWAT team members are trying to get a naked man to come down from the roof of someone’s home.
A man is on the roof of a house in the 300 block of 4th Street in Midtown.
Authorities have blocked off two streets in Midtown while SWAT officers try to talk a man down from the roof of a home.
Argonne Avenue is blocked between Ponce de Leon Avenue and 5th Street, and 4th Street is blocked between Penn Avenue and Durant Place, while negotiators speak with him, according to Atlanta police.
Atlanta police said they responded to the area just after 5 a.m. Friday.
Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway spoke to neighbors who say the man has been on the roof for hours.
A neighbor told Holloway the man tried to brea into her house before getting on the roof of her next-door neighbor's home.
