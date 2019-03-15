Lawmaker submits bill to keep Georgia on Daylight Saving Time

ATLANTA - Were you extra tired this week because of the time change?
A Georgia lawmaker says it's time to leave the clock alone and to stay on Daylight Saving Time.
House Rep. Wes Cantrell, from Woodstock, said Georgia shouldn't be bouncing back and forth with the time.
Cantrell said the time change is antiquated and he has submitted a bill to keep us on one time.
