Women arrested after shot fired in violent Marietta home invasion

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Bullets flew inside a Cobb County apartment when three women barged in during a home invasion, police say.

    A child was inside the home during the terrifying incident. 

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned that the women broke into the Marietta apartment and one of them pulled out a gun. Police said a man inside also pulled out his gun in self-defense.

    At one point, police said, the woman fired a shot and narrowly missing the man’s head – all while the 6-year-old was nearby. 

    Officers later arrested two of the three women.

