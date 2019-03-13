High school rocked by sexting scandal

UNION COUNTY, Ga. - Union County Schools Superintendent John Hill says around 50 of the 850 students at Union County High School participated in sexting recently. That’s nearly 6% of the school’s population. Hill says the students range in age from 14 to 18.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was in Union County, where Hill says a parent brought the issue to the principal’s attention a few weeks ago. The Union County Schools Police Department continues to investigate the situation.
A community presentation on sexting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Union County Schools Fine Arts Center in Blairsville.
