Parents accidentally run over 2-year-old at Waffle House

BRANDON, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was accidentally run over Tuesday by his parents’ SUV in a Waffle House parking lot after both adults thought the other had put the child in the vehicle, investigators said.
The family was leaving a Waffle House restaurant around 9:45 p.m. when Guillermo Junior Montoya Rios, 29, hit Jeremiah Rios with the front right tire of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, causing severe injuries to the toddler, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremiah Rios was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the accident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Nearly 50 students caught up in sexting scandal at north Georgia high school
- GBI arrests former North Georgia detention officer on rape charges
- MARTA train service resumes after emergency situation causes major delays
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}