  • MARTA train service resumes after emergency situation causes major delays

    MARTA train service has resumed after an emergency situation at the Lindbergh station caused major delays on the north and south rail lines Thursday morning.

    MARTA police said that just before 7:30 a.m., a man jumped in front of a southbound train at the station. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital. 

    The emergency situation was cleared about 8:30 a.m., and a bus bridge was discontinued between the Arts Center and Buckhead stations just after 9 a.m., according to MARTA. 

    MARTA police said they are investigating the incident and service is restored.

    The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.

