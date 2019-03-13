Atlanta police will no longer ask about marijuana use on applications

ATLANTA - In an effort to get more qualified police recruits through the door, Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Atlanta Police Department is no longer asking if applicants if they have used marijuana within the last two years when applying to the department.
Channel 2’s Wendy Corona has learned that APD will bump up its random drug testing to ensure officers are not using while on duty.
The department also acknowledged that views on marijuana are changing with pot now being legal in 33 states.
