  Metro Atlanta HS senior accepted into 39 schools, awarded $1.6M+ in scholarships

    By: Berndt Petersen

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County high school senior is on her way to college, but she has a problem deciding which one to choose. 

    Jordan Nixon has been accepted to more than three-dozen schools and awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

    In all her 17 years, Nixon never realized how exciting a trip to the mailbox could be.

    "The most I've gotten in one day is three, and that's overwhelming," Nixon said. “I’m just in shock. Howard, Hampton, University of Tampa, Alabama State, Johnson, Wofford."

    The number of colleges and universities that have sent Nixon acceptance letters is 39.

