Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student charged

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing sexual assault charges.
Gwinnett County police arrested 25-year-old Sarah Brooks, who recently resigned from her job at Archer High School over the allegations.
A student told investigators that he had a sexual relationship with the teacher when he was 17 years old.
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke with the student's mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, and said she learned of the allegations from police.
"Never did I think he would be preyed upon by his teacher,” the student's mother told Regan.
TRENDING STORIES
- SWAT teams get naked man off Midtown roof after hourslong standoff
- Thief caught on camera stealing from family with critically injured son
- Lawmaker submits bill to keep Georgia on daylight saving time
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke with the student's mother, who wanted to remain annoymous, and said she learned of the allegations from police.
Investigators became aware of the relationship after social media posts from other students. They also reviewed video from inside the school.
Police called the student in for questioning and that’s when he told them everything.
The senior told police he and the teacher had met twice at her home. He also said they met once at his home while his mother was at work.
“She wasn't tutoring my son. She came here with a specific purpose and that was to have sex with my son," the mother said. “She’s a predator.”
Brooks was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday night and released on an $11,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}