Police: Person shot, killed at Wells Fargo in north Fulton; shooter in custody

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police are looking into what led to a deadly shooting at a local bank Saturday afternoon.
Alpharetta police said one person was shot and killed at the Wells Fargo Bank off Main Street. The shooter is in custody.
It is unknown when the shooting happened, but the Alpharetta branch is closed on Saturdays.
We have a photographer heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
We’re investigating a shooting at the Wells Fargo 21 N Main Street. We have a confirmed fatality with a suspect in custody. PIO on scene, media can meet at Alpharetta First Baptist Church.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) March 16, 2019
Detectives on scene gathering evidence. We’ll be here for several hours. No roadways are affected. pic.twitter.com/GRYs4MwPIF— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) March 16, 2019
Several streets were blocked as police investigated, but they have reopened. No other roads are closed at this time.
All lanes are back open. Thank you for your patience Alpharetta! Please continue to use caution in the area as we still have officers on scene. https://t.co/p4AnfRDCa7— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) March 16, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}