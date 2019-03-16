  • Police: Person shot, killed at Wells Fargo in north Fulton; shooter in custody

    Updated:

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police are looking into what led to a deadly shooting at a local bank Saturday afternoon.

    Alpharetta police said one person was shot and killed at the Wells Fargo Bank off Main Street. The shooter is in custody. 

    It is unknown when the shooting happened, but the Alpharetta branch is closed on Saturdays. 

    We have a photographer heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Several streets were blocked as police investigated, but they have reopened. No other roads are closed at this time.  

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories