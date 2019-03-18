0 Family who lost their mother in bank shooting now facing eviction

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a murdered woman is now fighting to keep their home.

We first brought you this story Saturday. Police said Tynesha Evans' boyfriend killed her at a bank in North Fulton County.

Evans had fallen on hard times. Her daughters told Channel 2's Michael Seiden, the suspect, Othniel Inniss, asked her to meet him at the bank so he could get her money to help cover her rent; instead, police said he shot her.

"She can't kiss me. She can't tell me to wake up in the morning after I missed my alarm. She can't. She's not here," said Evans' daughter Sakemia Turner.

TRENDING STORIES:

"My mom brought so much joy to everybody. I will never have that again," said Evans' daughter Sharadiant Turner.

According to her daughters, Evans owed $3,200.

On Monday, her children learned Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments now plans to evict them.

After calling the leasing office, Channel 2's Mike Petchenik stopped by hoping to get some answers for the family.

Petchenik: "Are you gonna put the family out like that?"

Leasing office: "I have contacted our legal and this is private property."

Petchenik: "What does that mean?"

Leasing office: "We've contacted who we need to contact."

Petchenik: "Are they gonna be able to stay?"

Leasing office: "Thank you."

"When we lose where we lay our head, we lose memories of her. Every time I walk into the kitchen, I see my mom cooking, dancing and singing and if you remove me from there, I'm not gonna have that memory," Shakemia Turner said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset their costs. To donate, click here.







© 2019 Cox Media Group.