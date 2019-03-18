$700K in marijuana found inside metro Atlanta grow house

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities made a surprising discovery inside a Hall County home: Hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of marijuana plants.
The Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said its agents served a search warrant at the home on the 6000 block of Old Wood Hollow Way in Buford on March 13.
Inside, authorities said they found a large marijuana cultivation operation. More than 250 marijuana plants were found growing in the basement, officers said.
In addition to the plants, authorities said they found approximately 100 pounds of processed marijuana/marijuana buds, approximately 120 pounds of marijuana processing byproducts (stems and miscellaneous leafy material), 159 root balls from harvested marijuana plants, $1,074 in cash, packaging materials and digital scales.
The approximate street value of the seized drugs was $706,000.
Authorities arrested Tuan Le Khac, 39, of Buford, James Thanh Nguyen, 52, of Lawrenceville, Thu Loan Phan, 44, of Montezuma, and Vinh Thein Tran, 54, of Lawrenceville.
The suspects were booked into the Hall County Jail on manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana charges.
