SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after police say a 15-year-old carjacker stole his father’s car with the child inside.
NewsChopper 2 captured the reunion in Fairburn Monday morning.
We'll show the moments after they were reunited plus how police were able to track down the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Two scenes related to a carjacking in Fairburn this morning. One blocks lanes on Buffington Rd and Naturally Fresh Blvd. The other is in downtown Fairburn. Watch for details and updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/cdAuQ6eQj3— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) March 18, 2019
The father told police he had had stopped at the Fairburn Pawn Shop at 33 Southwest Broad Street and his son stayed in the car with doors locked and engine running.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the carjacker somehow got inside and drove away in the Dodge Charger.
The child is now safe and the 15-year-old suspect is now in custody.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}