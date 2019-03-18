  • Boy reunited with family after police say 15-year-old steals car with him inside

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after police say a 15-year-old carjacker stole his father’s car with the child inside. 

    NewsChopper 2 captured the reunion in Fairburn Monday morning. 

    The father told police he had had stopped at the Fairburn Pawn Shop at 33 Southwest Broad Street and his son stayed in the car with doors locked and engine running. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News the carjacker somehow got inside and drove away in the Dodge Charger. 

    The child is now safe and the 15-year-old suspect is now in custody.

