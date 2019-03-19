0 Judge: No bond for man accused of killing mother of 4 at Alpharetta bank

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A judge did not grant bond to a man accused of shooting and killing a single mother of four over the weekend.

Othniel Inniss, 58, was arrested at the scene of the shooting Saturday.

Inniss has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News they received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. about a possible shooting at the Wells Fargo off Main Street Saturday.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the scene, where police said they found a woman shot in the parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Inniss did not appear in court for his first appearance Monday or Tuesday.

The victim, Tynesha Evans, of Alpharetta, leaves behind four children.

After hearing the heartbreaking story, movie mogul Tyler Perry stepped in to help them.

We’re talking to family members about how he’s helping them, for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Evans' children told Channel 2's Kristen Holloway that they want the suspect to face the, and that they want justice.

As a single mother of four, Evans always made sure to lead by example, her children said.

Her three daughters told Seiden how their mother was not only an accomplished author, but she also worked a full-time job in the healthcare industry but she recently fell on hard times.

That’s when her family says Inniss offered to help.

[READ: Daughters of mother shot and killed outside bank say boyfriend lured her there]

© 2019 Cox Media Group.