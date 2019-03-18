Veterinarian admits to performing wrong surgery on family dog, owner says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglasville man plans to sue a local veterinarian after he claims the wrong surgery was performed on his 1-year-old dog.
Mark Hutchins told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington he dropped off his English bulldog Axel at the Douglasville Veterinary Hospital to have a minor eye procedure and to be neutered.
But when he arrived to pick up Axel days later, Hutchins said the veterinarian admitted to making a mistake and performed a bladder surgery instead.
"He himself said he performed the surgery and ended up cutting the wrong dog open," Hutchins said.
Now Axel is experiencing some complications and Hutchins wants the vet to pay for future expenses somewhere else.
“I can’t take my dog back to the same vet that neglected him," he said.
TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: The warning the man has for other pet owners. Plus what happened when we confronted the vet about the allegations.
"...ended up cutting the wrong dog open.”— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 18, 2019
This Douglasville man says a local vet mistakenly performed BLADDER SURGERY on his dog.
I'll explain what happened when I went to the vet for answers.
That's next on Channel 2 Action News at 4pm.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/5kLR0MNcVE
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}