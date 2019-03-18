Atlanta woman gives message of hope despite often-deadly diagnosis

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is determined to spread hope after she says she was cured of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
It come in light of the diagnosis of legendary game show host Alex Trebek’s announcement last week of the disease.
Debra Bradley said she, too, was diagnosed with the disease, but after a clinical trial through Emory University Hospital, she was pronounced NED: No evidence of disease.
Her message of hope and determination, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
