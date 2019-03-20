0 45 rattlesnakes removed from underneath home

ALBANY, Texas - A Texas man who thought “a few” snakes were under his house called professionals to remove the reptiles -- and learned 45 rattlesnakes had made themselves at home!

When high winds began interfering with a man’s TV and cable on Sunday, the man crawled underneath his house to see if he could fix the problem, Big Country Snake Removal said in a Facebook post.

The man saw “a few” snakes and called Big Country Snake Removal to help with the problem.

When the experts arrived, they quickly learned that more than just “a few” snakes were in the crawlspace, Big Country Snake Removal owner Nathan Hawkins told USA Today.

In fact, dozens of snakes were dwelling there.

TRENDING STORIES:

The business posted an 18-minute video to Facebook showing Hawkins and a colleague using an extended tool to grab the snakes and remove them.

Some of the snakes can be heard rattling as they’re taken from the crawlspace.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had more than 360,000 views and more than 4,500 shares.

In all, 45 snakes were removed from beneath the house.

“The interesting thing here was they (the homeowners) only see a few (snakes) each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean,” Hawkins wrote in the Facebook post with the video. “My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them. … Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive- they care simply about survival.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.