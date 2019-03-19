JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of jobs will soon be coming to Georgia, thanks to a new $1.7 billion battery plant.
SK Innovation, a Korean developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, will begin construction this year.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is in Jackson County, where Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is attending the groundbreaking ceremony.
The project is being called the "largest single investment and job-creating project in Georgia's history" and will create 2,000 new jobs.
The Governor @BrianKempGA joined by US Secretary of Commerce for groundbreaking in Jackson County for SK Battery plant w/ $1.7 Billion investment and 2,000 new jobs pic.twitter.com/gOCIAL8dDl— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 19, 2019
