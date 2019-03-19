  • $1.7 billion battery plant to bring thousands of jobs to Georgia

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of jobs will soon be coming to Georgia, thanks to a new $1.7 billion battery plant. 

    SK Innovation, a Korean developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, will begin construction this year.

    The project is being called the "largest single investment and job-creating project in Georgia's history" and will create 2,000 new jobs. 

