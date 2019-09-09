ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - The Coast Guard has made contact with crew members inside a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast Sunday morning.
The Golden Ray listed heavily and then rolled over on its side early Sunday in St. Simons Sound as it left the Port of Brunswick with a pilot and 23 crew members, bound for Baltimore with a load of cars.
A Coast Guard helicopter was able to land on the side of the ship Monday as part of the rescue effort.
Extractions are being planned right now. We'll be following these new developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said Sunday that 20 were safely evacuated from the ship before rescuers determined the smoke and flames and unstable cargo made it too risky to venture further inside.
A rescue team has heard noises from inside a cargo ship Monday morning, but the Coast Guard was not able to confirm signs of life until just before 11 a.m.
#BreakingNews Salvage crews have have made contact with crew members in the #GoldenRay. Conditions unknown. Extraction being planned. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/wPdKfgqBdN— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}