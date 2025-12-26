Shots fired at metro Atlanta movie theater

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Doors were boarded up where someone fired shots that hit a movie theater.

The gunfire hit the NCG along Powder Spring Street in Marietta, and at least four bullets damaged the front entrance of the building.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the gunman is still out there. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The last shows of the day are usually around 9:45 p.m., so people were likely still inside when it happened.

“It just makes me nervous right now. We bring our little kids to the movies,” customer Cory Scott told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Families arrived to the NCG Cinema on Friday shocked to see the front entrance partially boarded up.

“When I was driving up and I saw the windows boarded up, I said to my mom, ‘I wonder if they had a break-in,’” Katrice Mines said. “I’m kind of disturbed to know it was more than that.”

Police say someone showed up to the theater with a gun and fired shots outside of the building.

Police say the gunman also fired two shots into a parked car, but no one was inside. They interviewed witnesses and are reviewing evidence.

