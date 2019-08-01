Former NFL player, Georgia HS standout fighting for life after brain aneurysm

ATLANTA - A former NFL player and Georgia high school football player is in the fight of his life.
Now, the Atlanta Falcons are helping to make his battle a little easier.
Former Raiders' player Neiron Ball suffered a brain aneurysm last September and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital.
His insurance does not cover all of his needs, so his family is now trying to raise money for his medical expenses.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to Ball's uncle, Dary Myricks, who is encouraged by the backing of the community and members of the Atlanta Falcons.
“He is the type of person who has been through a lot and the people that know him know that and they’ve done a great job of supporting him," Myricks said.
