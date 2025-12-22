Man arrested after Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, APD says

ATLANTA — An item offered for sale over social media led to an confrontation and an arrest, Atlanta PD said.

On Dec. 17, police arrested Jacon Beasley after he allegedly stole an iPhone 14 Max from a victim at the Chevron gas station located at 1917 Pryor Rd SW.

Beasley was arrested after a witness intervened when the suspect attempted to flee with the phone.

The victim was hurt during the attempted theft and was treated on scene by emergency medical services.

The conflict took place when the victim arranged to sell the phone to Beasley through Facebook Marketplace.

During the exchange, he snatched the phone and attempted to escape in his Ford F-150, APD said. The victim tried to hold onto the vehicle but was thrown to the ground.

As Beasley fled, he crashed the Ford F-150 into a gas pump and was subsequently detained by a witness until officers arrived.

Atlanta PD said he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, theft by taking and criminal damage to property and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The Atlanta Police Department encourages residents to take precautions when arranging transactions via online marketplaces, such as meeting in public places and using designated police exchange zones.

