3 ‘dangerous’ inmates escape from DeKalb County Jail; one is an accused killer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three inmates escaped the DeKalb County Jail early on Monday morning, including one the U.S. Marshals described as a violent fugitive serving a life sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates are murder suspect Stevenson Charles, armed robbery suspect Yusuf Minor and arson suspect Naod Yohannes.

The Marshals said in a statement that Charles has committed numerous, serious crimes.

“He has been charged with, or convicted of, murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, sodomy on a person less than 10 years old, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery and probation violations,” they said.

Charles is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and has close ties to the Atlanta and Miami metro areas.

The sheriff’s office fugitive unit is working with uniform patrol to find the three inmates, along with the Marshals Service.

Channel 2 Action News is outside the DeKalb County Jail working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the sheriff’s office, these three inmates may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

“We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The escape was found during a routine security check.

The sheriff’s office said internal security teams started their search and are working with members of other local agencies to find them and bring them back to the jail.

All three fugitives face multiple charges:

Stevenson Charles, age 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Yusuf Minor, age 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Naod Yohannes, age 25 is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

They are suspected of escaping the jail late Sunday or early Monday, Marshals Service said.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and should not approach any of the three escapees.

If you see the fugitives, or have information about their whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you to reach them at 404-298-8200 or call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group