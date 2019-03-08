Police saturate victims' neighborhoods to find alleged serial rapist

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help catching a serial rapist who they say has attacked seven times.
The rapist has been preying on women across the county since 2015 and is still on the run.
Investigators say DNA evidence links the man to seven rapes. His latest attack was early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Southlake Parkway.
The ways police say women can protect themselves, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Clayton county police held a news conference Friday saying the seven victims are African-American women. But police said all women need to be vigilant.
Police say they’re working with the Georgie Bureau of Investigation to get the DNA evidence back quicker. They’re hoping to have that back by next week.
