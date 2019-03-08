CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County may have just saved tens of thousands of lives with one major drug bust.
Channel 2 Action News has learned a monthlong investigation into the illegal production and distribution of drugs ended with several arrests and a lot of potentially deadly drugs off the street.
The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, along with several other agencies, had been watching 35-year-old Frederick Michelsen for weeks.
Through the investigation, authorities said they determined Michelsen was manufacturing and distributing products containing fentanyl.
Agents watched Michelsen leave his home Wednesday afternoon and pulled him over a short time later. He tried running, according to authorities, but they quickly caught him. Michelsen and his wife, 28-year-old Elizabeth Michelsen, were taken into custody.
Authorities then executed search warrants at Michelsen’s Reed Lane home, as well as at two storage facilities under his name.
The searches turned up an estimated 50,000 counterfeit pills suspected to contain fentanyl, less than an ounce of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin and a pound of marijuana.
Elizabeth Michelsen is facing several charges, including trafficking heroin and trafficking fentanyl. She remains at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.
Frederick Michelsen is facing several charges, including trafficking heroin and trafficking fentanyl. He remains at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.
