Skeletal remains found by Paulding property owner identified as man who vanished over a decade ago

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Skeletal remains discovered in Paulding County in September 2021 have been identified as a man who was reported missing since 2014.

The remains were found on September 22, 2021, by a property owner preparing land for a new residential build, officials said.

Authorities searched the area and discovered a skull and several bones. The remains were initially classified as unidentified due to the lack of identification or signs of trauma.

The skeletal remains have been identified as Thomas Joe Kratzer, who was reported missing in February 2014.

“This identification brings long-awaited answers to the Kratzer family,” said Sheriff Ashley Henson.

Officials said Kratzer was reported missing by his family on February 4, 2014, after they had not heard from him since October 2013. He was entered into the GCIC/NCIC database as a missing person, but the case remained active without new leads for several years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s anthropology unit determined the remains belonged to a Caucasian male between 24 and 60 years old, but extensive comparisons with regional missing persons cases did not yield an identity.

In 2023, the remains were sent to Othram, a specialized forensic DNA laboratory, for advanced testing.

Othram’s analysis produced a presumptive DNA match to Kratzer, which was later confirmed through a comparison sample provided by his sister, the PCSO said.

“It also demonstrates the unwavering dedication of our Cold Case Unit and our commitment to using every available resource and technology to bring closure to families and justice to those who have been lost,” Henson said.

Detectives would like to encourage anyone who has any information about any cold case incident to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff Mobile App.

