Man accused of threatening to open fire at Atlanta airport looking to use insanity defense

ATLANTA — The man accused of planning to open fire with a rifle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is planning on using an insanity defense in his case.

Billy Joe Cagle is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday for a pretrial conference hearing. According to documents filed on Dec. 1, Cagle’s attorneys plan to use an insanity defense.

Cagle was arrested in October at Hartsfield-Jackson after his family reported to police that he intended to go to the airport and open fire.

He was unarmed when he was arrested inside the airport terminal. Police believe Cagle left his gun in his truck initially so he could plan his attack.

On top of planning to use an insanity defense, Cagle’s attorneys also asked to have a “psychiatric or psychological examination of the defendant.”

“Mr. Cagle was suffering from a mental, psychological, and/or psychiatric condition that would render Mr. Cagle not guilty of the above counts by reason of insanity,” Cagle’s attorneys said in a court document.

The document goes on to say that “Cagle’s mental condition has presented itself as episodic, with periods of stability and instability.”

Upon his arrest, family members told investigators that he had mental challenges in the past.

Cagle was arraigned last month on federal charges and pleaded not guilty.

