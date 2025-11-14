Man charged with shooting threat at Atlanta Airport enters not guilty plea

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Billy Joe Cagle, the man accused of planning to open fire with a rifle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in federal court, where Cagle and his attorney maintained his innocence.

The threat against the airport unfolded on Oct. 20, when Cagle made several calls to family and friends saying he planned to shoot at cars, then at the airport, while driving to Hartsfield-Jackson.

He was stopped at the airport by police and federal agents, and was taken into custody.

An AR-style rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition were found in Cagle’s truck.

